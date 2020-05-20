Homrich & Berg Purchases 220 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

