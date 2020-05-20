Homrich & Berg Makes New $380,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $129,064,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,201,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $624,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,346,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,894,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,824,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,395,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,915,176.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,620 shares of company stock worth $1,232,712 and have sold 471,248 shares worth $6,004,818. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.