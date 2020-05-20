Homrich & Berg Makes New $214,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

