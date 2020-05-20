Homrich & Berg Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

General Electric stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

