Homrich & Berg Invests $73,000 in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.08% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAST. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

