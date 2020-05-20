Homrich & Berg Has $305,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Square were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

