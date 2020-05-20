Homrich & Berg Has $273,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE:D opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

