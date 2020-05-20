Homrich & Berg Has $233,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $5,191,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 105.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup cut their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

