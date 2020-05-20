Homrich & Berg Has $224,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.