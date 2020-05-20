Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Cummins were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 79.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 55.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 476.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.