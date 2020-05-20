Homrich & Berg Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $317.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.79 and a 200-day moving average of $273.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.