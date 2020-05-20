Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

BAM stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

