HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Trading Up 14.8%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.86, 2,138,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,854,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

