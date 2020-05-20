Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,231.40

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20) and last traded at GBX 1,277.58 ($16.81), with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.12.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4317.9998403 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 15.40 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.37%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.47), for a total value of £409,718.40 ($538,961.33). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,944 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.