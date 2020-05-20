Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

HSKA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.58 million, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

