Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Trading Up 13%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.29, approximately 664,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 631,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 33.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 857,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $7,546,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

