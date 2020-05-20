Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.89 ($92.90).

HEN3 stock opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.60. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

