Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 350,000 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.07. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 694,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

