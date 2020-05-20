HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at HSBC

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.07 ($74.50).

ETR:HEI opened at €40.80 ($47.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.73. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1-year high of €73.02 ($84.91).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

