Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

HLAN stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Heartland Banccorp has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

