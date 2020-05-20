Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.36.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,758. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

