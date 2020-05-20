Head to Head Survey: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) vs. Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 5.17 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.27 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00% Tiptree -6.34% -11.61% -2.12%

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.