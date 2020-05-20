Head to Head Survey: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NYSE:SAMG)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.64 $272.34 million $2.69 8.01 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.37 $8.65 million $1.17 8.36

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 11.55% 15.87% 7.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Risk and Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.