Head-To-Head Analysis: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.02 $7.05 million $3.11 3.57 Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.23 $11.03 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.52%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -2.52% 59.36% 8.27% Hennessy Advisors 24.31% 12.76% 8.85%

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Sculptor Capital Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

