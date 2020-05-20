HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) EVP Patrick F. Busch Buys 7,500 Shares

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $82,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,742.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HBT opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

