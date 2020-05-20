Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

