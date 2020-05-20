Harry K. Sideris Sells 1,285 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5,021.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 235,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

