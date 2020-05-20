Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,335 ($17.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,661.50 ($21.86) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,479.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,668.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

