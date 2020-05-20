Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Trading 10.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.36, 777,531 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 866,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HASI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 and have sold 49,580 shares worth $1,553,234. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 21.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

