Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt lowered Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,197 ($28.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 46.25. Halma has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

