GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GVC has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 974.36 ($12.82).

LON GVC opened at GBX 787 ($10.35) on Monday. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 780.14.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

