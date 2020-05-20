Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 31.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

