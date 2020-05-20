GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $816,524. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,806,000 after acquiring an additional 173,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 817,853 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

