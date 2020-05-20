GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWG opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,968,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

