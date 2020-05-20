Greg D. Aunan Sells 32,459 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HMSY opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,958,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HMS by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 234,520 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

