Greencore Group PLC Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

