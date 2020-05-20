Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Up 8.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) were up 8.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.90, approximately 554,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 567,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Specifically, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a market cap of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.