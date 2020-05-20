Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €21.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €21.10 ($24.53) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GYC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.24 ($25.86).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.00 ($22.09) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.83.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.