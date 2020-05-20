Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Short Interest Update

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GV opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Goldfield has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Goldfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldfield by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 229,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldfield in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldfield during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goldfield during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

