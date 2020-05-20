Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 677,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.