GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $23,658.98 and approximately $27,627.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.02065316 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00086982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

