Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 129 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

GOCO stock opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.13. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of $336.51 million and a PE ratio of 26.70.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £13,896 ($18,279.40).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.