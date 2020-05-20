Gloria M. Mccarthy Sells 18,261 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $281.10 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

