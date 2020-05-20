Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

