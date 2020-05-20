Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Primerica by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

