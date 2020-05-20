Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE GPC opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.