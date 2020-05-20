General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 218,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of General Moly stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

