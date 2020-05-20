GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €16.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.39 ($27.20).

ETR:G1A opened at €25.14 ($29.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.48. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

