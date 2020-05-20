GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for GDS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

GDS stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. GDS has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

