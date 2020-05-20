G.Research Weighs in on Oceaneering International’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – G.Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Oceaneering International in a report released on Monday, May 18th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $19,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $2,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis acquired 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.